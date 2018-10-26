Govt asks telcos to stop using Aadhaar eKYC for new mobile connections

-
The government on Friday ordered telecom companies to stop using Aadhaar for electronic verification of existing mobile phone customers as well as for issuing new connections to comply with a recent Supreme Court order.
The apex court had last month in a landmark verdict restricted the use of Aadhaar by private entities in the absence of a legal provision.
To comply with the order, the Department of Telecom (DoT) Friday issued detailed instructions to telecom companies on stopping the use of Aadhaar-based electronic-know your customer (e-KYC) and report compliance by November 5.
Aadhaar e-KYC cannot be used for verifying existing customers as well as giving new SIM connections, DoT said in a three-page circular.
Also, it permitted the use of physical Aadhaar card for giving new connections provided the customer voluntarily offers it.
