Govt ban on shipping live goats for exports will hurt farmers; here's why

The export of live Indian goats to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), much prized at Dubai’s cattle market for its delicate meat and sacrifice during the Islamic festival of Eid-Al-Adha (festival of sacrifice), has been booming for the past three years.

The trade with UAE, which was virtually stalled since 2009-10 (just Rs 10 million worth of livestock exports) zoomed to touch Rs 3.7 billion in 2016-17, before falling to Rs 2.1 billion last financial year. But on August 8, a circular issued by the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) under the Union shipping ministry withdrew an ...