Govt bans 20 YouTube channels, 2 websites over 'anti-India propaganda'

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday said 20 Channels, 2 websites have been blocked for "spreading anti-India propaganda".

"In a closely coordinated effort between intelligence agencies and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Ministry on Monday ordered the blocking of 20 channels on and 2 websites spreading anti-India propaganda and fake on the internet. The channels and websites belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan and spreading fake about various sensitive subjects related to India. The channels were used to post divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat,etc.

"The modus operandi of the anti-India disinformation campaign involved The Naya Pakistan Group (NPG), operating from Pakistan, having a network of channels, and some other standalone YouTube channels not related to NPG. The channels had a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, and their videos had over 55 crore views. Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by anchors of Pakistani channels," the ministry said in a statement.





India dismantles Pakistani coordinated disinformation operation@MIB_India blocks #Pakistan sponsored fake news

20 YouTube channels, 2 websites blocked for spreading anti-India propaganda



Read more: https://t.co/fs8xhjTyEE

These YouTube channels had also posted content on issues such as the farmers’ protest, protests related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and tried to incite the minorities against the Government of India. It was also feared that these YouTube channels would be used to post content to undermine the democratic process of the upcoming elections in five states, government added.

"The Ministry has acted to secure the information space in India, and utilised emergency powers under the Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The Ministry observed that most of the content pertains to subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security and are factually incorrect, and are being mainly posted from Pakistan as a coordinated disinformation network (as in the case of Naya Pakistan Group) against India and thus deemed it fit for action under the provisions to block content in case of emergency," I&B Ministry added.