Govt restricts export of diagnostic kits, apparatus, laboratory reagents

Health workers on the premises of LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has restricted the export of diagnostic kits, laboratory reagents, and diagnostic apparatus falling under schedule 2 of ITCHS (Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System of Coding) export policy with immediate effect.

"Only diagnostic kits/reagents as described in para 1(A) and all diagnostic instruments/apparatus/reagents as describe in para 1 (B) falling under any HS code, including HS codes specified above, are 'restricted' for exports whether as an individual item or as a part of any diagnostic kits/reagent," the notification read.



India on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,985 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 2,76,583, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 08:17 IST

