Govt restricts export of diagnostic kits, apparatus, laboratory reagents

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has restricted the export of kits, laboratory reagents, and apparatus falling under schedule 2 of ITCHS (Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System of Coding) export policy with immediate effect.

"Only kits/reagents as described in para 1(A) and all diagnostic instruments/apparatus/reagents as describe in para 1 (B) falling under any HS code, including HS codes specified above, are 'restricted' for exports whether as an individual item or as a part of any diagnostic kits/reagent," the notification read.





India on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,985 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 2,76,583, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.