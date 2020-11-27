Govt 'cautiously optimistic' as GDP contraction not so sharp in Q2: CEA

Chief economic adviser K V Subramanian said that given the uncertainty due to the spread of the pandemic, it is difficult to say that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth would enter positive territory in the upcoming quarters of the current financial year.

He said that government is “cautiously optimistic” as most indicators across industry sectors have improved sequentially in Q2 2020-21.

“Uncertainty in economic outlook is due to the Covid-19 pandemic. GDP estimates are more encouraging than earlier anticipated by most commentators. I would urge caution especially given winter months, he said on Friday after the release of second quarter of GDP numbers which has contracted 7.5 per cent.

The first quarter GDP contracted sharply by 23.9 per cent to Rs 26.9 trillion from Rs 35.35 trillion in the corresponding period last year.

While presenting his outlook for the Indian economy, the CEA said economic recovery offers optimism, but caution is required as regards both the economy and the pandemic.

ALSO READ: GDP data: Contraction can be ignored, but pre-Covid declining trend irksome

“Economic impact is primarily due to the pandemic. The good is falling daily cases are due to lower transmission and not due to lower testing. To sustain economic recovery, caution must continue. Sustainability of the recovery critically depends on keeping the pandemic under control, the presentation said.

Citing the Spanish flu, whose second wave was more devastating than the first, the CEA highlighted that the country has crossed the peak of first wave in September, winter months must warrant caution.

Till the pandemic does not go away, some of the sectors that were affected by social distancing will continue to experience demand slump, it noted.

Talking about the deaths in India, he said that it has been of a magnitude lower than that in other countries. Data of testing and the number of cases show that infection in India had peaked in mid-September. Lower cases are not due to lower testing.

The CEA said the economy continues to see V-shaped recovery. “V-shaped recovery in user-based Industries, especially consumer goods abd consumer durables, and in capital and infrastructure goods suggest strong revival of both and investment, which together account for about 90 per cent of India’s GDP," Subramanian said.

India's economy had picked up momentum in February 2020, before the onset of pandemic. Since then, India's PMI index is now the highest in a decade. too is similar to the level in February.

Suggesting an expansionary phase in both and services, Index of core industries and IIP show industrial production has been an engine of growth, helping the recovery process.

Taking about specific sectors, the presentation said steel production and gather momentum signalling revival of construction activity.

Power and e-way bills clocked double-digit growth in October suggesting buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities.

However, mining has not yet recovered, while and electricity sectors have recovered, Subramanian noted.

ALSO READ: Indian economy claws back faster than expected in Q2; contraction at 7.5%

Further, economic recovery is reflected in the corporate sector too.

The corporate sector is back on track in Q2 2020-21 after two quarters of contraction, and the level of operating profits is similar to that in September 2018, he pointed out.

For instance, there has been a phenomenal growth in digital payments in India during Covid induced lockdown, economy is getting increasingly formalized, he said.

Other than these, there has been a reasonable improvement in transport indicators. Agriculture has been the persistent bright spot. Even the demand for MNREGA work has stabilized.

External sector reflects that India is going to be one of the bright spots going forward. Food inflation expected to come down in Q3, says CEA.