Govt changes contract rules for highways, project cost to be sole factor

The highways ministry has changed terms for awarding contracts under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), making the announcement after inter-ministerial consultations.
Under the new regulations, project cost will be the sole factor for evaluation of bids, instead of the earlier provisions where evaluation was done on the basis of the combined value of project cost and operations and maintenance (O&M).
The ministry also changed provisions under which O&M payments are made to contractors.
For flexible perpetual pavement, including structures, no maintenance charges shall be paid for the first year, 0.40 per cent of the bid project Cost each for the second, third and fourth year, (and) 0.60 per cent of the Bid Project Cost each for the subsequent years till laying of the renewal layer or end of concession period, whichever is earlier, the notification by the ministry read.
Moreover, any O&M expenses incurred over and above the O&M payments will be borne by the concessionaire, the order read, with the caveat that the scale of payments could also change based on the scope of the project.
Similar percentage based provisions have been made for O&M payments in these contracts, based on the type of the projects, such as rigid pavements and standalone bridges and tunnels.
Sector experts said that the need arises from previous bidding abnormalities by contractors: players would bid arbitrary amounts in their O&M estimates, often leading to aggressive bidding for tenders, as lower O&M bids were influential factors in the awarding of contracts.
"It's a positive development as it brings back sanctity in the bidding process. We would earlier have some situations of abnormally low O&M revenue bids which could have the potential of disruptions in future maintenance. With percentage based payments, it brings the bidding process on even ground and augurs well for long-term stability of the projects," said Vishal Kotecha, director at India Ratings and Research.
