JUST IN
Govt clamps down on widely used herbicide glyphosate fearing health hazards
Manufacturing states see dip in net new EPF subscriptions in August
Years after Bt cotton, GEAC clears environmental release of GM mustard
Spat over format of Andhra Pradesh's capital city rattles global investors
Better for Indian policymakers to understand what makes oil prices move
Centre lays down 75-point climate-friendly agenda under Mission LiFE
Housing sales in top 7 cities gain momentum, likely to breach 2014 peak
Assets worth Rs 18,400 crore attached under Benami Act till July 31: Report
Rupee trade with few nations may start, internationalisation will take time
Cash-out: Issues with direct benefit transfer's growing ambit
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Manufacturing states see dip in net new EPF subscriptions in August
Business Standard

Govt clamps down on widely used herbicide glyphosate fearing health hazards

Allows use only by authorised Pest Control Operators

Topics
Health hazard in India | central government | farmers

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

fertilisers, farming, farmers, farm ,agriculture
In crop, glyphosate has been majorly used in tea plantations in India where it is used to control herbicides. Glyphosate is also used on non-crop areas to control unwanted growth.

The Centre has officially restricted the use of the widely used herbicide, glyphosate, fearing risk to human and animal health. From now, glyphosate will be applied only through pest control operators (PCOs).

PCOs are licensed to use deadly chemicals for treating pests such as rodents. A formal gazette notification on the restriction was issued last night, more than two years after a draft on the same was circulated for comments and views.

Though the official order did not mention it explicitly, many experts believe it is intended to curb the rampant spread of glyphosate by farmers.

Glyphosate has been majorly used in tea plantations in India where it is applied to control herbicides. The chemical is also used on non-crop areas to control unwanted growth.

These include areas alongside irrigation channels, railway sidings, fallow land, bunds, farm borders, parks, industrial and military premises, airports, power stations, etc.

Activists said traces of glyphosate have been even found in crops such as chana where farmers use it to desiccate the produce.

The use of glyphosate rose manifold once Ht BT cotton started getting illegally cultivated in India.

To implement the order, all certificates of registration for the chemical that companies have to get for its manufacture or sale have now to be returned to the registration committee.

The order says if any company fails to return the registration certificates within three months, appropriate action will be taken under the Insecticides Act of 1968.

Glyphosate is already banned in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Punjab.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer published a study in 2015 that said glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic to humans”.

“The biggest concern now is that there's no pest control operator system available in the cultivation area and inevitably this order is going to create chaos on the ground. Second, the involvement of PCO would add additional cost to a large extent, so this is not at all a farmer centric step,” said Kalyan Goswami, director general of Agro-Chemicals Federation of India (ACFI).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Health hazard in India

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 21:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.