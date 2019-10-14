Govt considers making technical textiles must for ministries to boost jobs

With an eye on boosting domestic production and job creation, the government will soon make the use of technical textiles mandatory for ministries and public agencies, according to sources. As many as 92 categories of technical textiles, including fire-resistant curtains, geogrid for railways, bulletproof jackets, leno bags for transporting agri commodities, and architectural membranes for tents, have been identified for mandatory use, say senior government sources.

Seven ministries that undertake major infrastructure and public works will lead the initiative. These are the ...