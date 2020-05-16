Govt ends monopoly in coal mining, ups FDI limit in defence manufacturing

The government will end its monopoly in by allowing private companies and raise the limit for foreign direct investment (FDI) in through the automatic route from 49 per cent to 74 per cent, said Finance Minister on Saturday. The minister was announcing the fourth tranche of measures under the government's economic package.

Commercial mining would be on revenue sharing mechanism instead of the regime of fixed rupee/tonne. Nearly 50 blocks will be offered for bidding, she said as she announced a fourth round of measures that are part of the Rs 20-trillion package Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced earlier this week.

As many as 500 blocks of minerals will be auctioned in a composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime. The distinction between captive and non-captive mines will be removed to allow the transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals, leading to better efficiency and production, she said.

The government will put up six more airports for auction and “ease” restrictions on Indian air space "so that flying becomes more efficient,” said Sitharaman.

"India won’t look inwards and won’t be self-isolationist as it tries to be self-reliant," she said as she listed "structural reforms" for eight sectors.

Sitharaman on Friday announced setting up a Rs 1 trillion fund for agriculture infrastructure and amending a law to ease restrictions on the trade of farm products. “The aim is to get money into the hands of our farmers,” she said as she announced measures that are part of the Rs 20-trillion package Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced earlier this week.

Sitharaman, since Wednesday, has announced measures for the poor, migrant workers, farmers, organised sector workforce, middle-income groups, and small businesses.

On Thursday, Sitharaman announced a plan to provide free food grains to millions of migrant workers hardest hit by the 53-day-long as well as offer employment under a rural jobs programme. The government will spend Rs 3.16 trillion to support migrant workers, farmers, tribal people, street vendors, and the middle class and the allocation is part of a Rs 20 trillion fiscal and monetary package to prop up the economy.

On Wednesday, Sitharaman announced new credit lines by offering bank guarantees on loans of over $60 billion to small businesses, shadow banks and power companies.

In an address to the nation on Monday, Modi said the package was equivalent to 10 per cent of India’s gross domestic product, and was meant to support workers and businesses reeling from the impact of the