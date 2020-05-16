- Trade unions to go on strike on May 22 against labour laws suspension
- More than 80% Indian households lost income during lockdown, says study
- Rajnath Singh approves Rs 400-crore defence testing infrastructure scheme
- 'Make in India' campaign: Private shipyards play second fiddle to DPSUs
- Covid-19 crisis: States urge PM Modi to extend lockdown but relax norms
- Sitharaman brings farm sector reforms, to deregulate onion, potato prices
- 'Welfare done', FM Sitharaman to focus on specific sectors over next 2 days
- A 'Jai Kisan' stimulus: FM Sitharaman pushes long-sought agri reforms
- Expect a stimulus, even at the cost of high fiscal deficit: Venu Srinivasan
- Proposed marketing reforms will boost agri biz investments: Experts
FM Sitharaman LIVE: Govt to unveil measures likely focusing on industries
On Friday, the government unveiled 11 measures aimed at supporting agriculture and farmers including an impetus on the fisheries sector
Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Finance minister | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing details of special package at a press conference in New Delhi( Photo- Sanjay K Sharna)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the fourth set of stimulus measures, likely focusing on industries and sectors reeling from a nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The stimulus is part of Rs 20 trillion fiscal and monetary package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, the government unveiled 11 measures aimed at supporting agriculture and farmers including an impetus on the fisheries sector. While eight of the measures aimed at financial support, three measures called for governance reforms. The Minister had on Thursday announced Rs 3.16 trillion support for vulnerable sections, including migrant workers, farmers, tribals, street vendors, and the middle class..
On Wednesday she announced measures of nearly Rs 5.94 trillion to provide relief to small businesses, taxpayers, shadow banks, power distribution companies, real estate, organised sector employees, and contractors working with the government.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh