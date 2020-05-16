JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

FM Sitharaman LIVE: Govt to unveil measures likely focusing on industries

On Friday, the government unveiled 11 measures aimed at supporting agriculture and farmers including an impetus on the fisheries sector

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Finance minister | Coronavirus

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing details of special package at a press conference in New Delhi( Photo- Sanjay K Sharna)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing details of special package at a press conference in New Delhi( Photo- Sanjay K Sharna)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the fourth set of stimulus measures, likely focusing on industries and sectors reeling from a nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The stimulus is part of Rs 20 trillion fiscal and monetary package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the government unveiled 11 measures aimed at supporting agriculture and farmers including an impetus on the fisheries sector. While eight of the measures aimed at financial support, three measures called for governance reforms. The Minister had on Thursday announced Rs 3.16 trillion support for vulnerable sections, including migrant workers, farmers, tribals, street vendors, and the middle class.. 

On Wednesday she announced measures of nearly Rs 5.94 trillion to provide relief to small businesses, taxpayers, shadow banks, power distribution companies, real estate, organised sector employees, and contractors working with the government.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
<