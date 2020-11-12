Govt expands stimulus to 15% of economy, aims to create jobs and help firms

-
ALSO READ
Small businesses to taxpayers get share in govt's stimulus package
Tax break to provident fund: What stimulus has for you and economy
Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Tax relief for buyers of homes priced up to Rs 2cr
Banks sanction Rs 1.23 trn loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme
Banks sanction Rs 1.27 trn loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme
-
India increased stimulus measures to rescue companies and save jobs in an economy clobbered by a sudden lockdown in March to stem the coronavirus pandemic.
The additional stimulus steps amount to about Rs 9 trillion ($120 billion), taking the nation’s total virus relief to almost Rs 30 trillion , or 15% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters in New Delhi Thursday. That equals the total spending envisaged in the government’s budget for the year to March.
Asia’s third-largest economy slipped into an unprecedented recession after gross domestic product probably declined for a second straight quarter in the three months ended September, according to a Reserve Bank of India report based on high-frequency data. The latest measures are an extension of a rescue plan announced in May, although that’s done little to revive demand in the economy heavily reliant on consumption.
Micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses across 26 sectors will be eligible for a credit-guarantee program, and will get a one-year moratorium on loans and four more years to repay the amount, Sitharaman said.
She counted a production-linked incentive program worth 1.46 trillion rupee ($20 billion) for manufacturing units, already approved by the government, as part of 12 support measures unveiled Thursday. An additional outlay of 180 billion rupees will be made toward an affordable urban housing program, she said.
ALSO READ: Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 helps stressed sectors at operational level
The virus pandemic further clouds the outlook for the economy. While India’s daily new infections have slowed, the country is the second-worst affected nation after the U.S., with over 8.5 million cases.
The International Monetary Fund sees the South Asian nation now facing the biggest contraction of major emerging markets, with GDP forecast to shrink 10.3% in the year to March -- worse than the 4.5% decline it predicted in June.
Still, high-frequency indicators, including exports, automobile sales and manufacturing output, have shown strength in recent months amid an uptick in consumption. Higher disposable incomes with farmers, thanks to bountiful rains and record crops, have helped boost demand in the hinterland.
“Recovery is happening,” Sitharaman said, pointing to some high-frequency indicators. “It is just not pent up demand.”
©2020Bloomberg
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU