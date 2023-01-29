JUST IN
Mandatory KYC leads to 30-50% dip in demand for motor insurance from agents
Centre should reduce import duty on cut and polished diamonds: GJEPC
India's 1.4 bn population could become world economy's new growth engine
Govt working on faster litigation disposal in CAT, says Jitendra Singh
PSE dividends likely to cross govt's target for first time in 8 years
Delhi govt approves projects worth Rs 12 cr to strengthen road infra
Indian refiners' crude oil processing in December rises 4% y/y: Govt data
Govt clears 15 R&D projects worth around Rs 32.25 cr in key strategic areas
Maharashtra sugar mills likely to shut early as rain hits cane supply
CIL to produce sand using overburden rocks; likely to begin ops by next yr
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Mandatory KYC leads to 30-50% dip in demand for motor insurance from agents
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt exploring legal options on pending CCI approval of 16 mergers

Govt exploring legal options on pending CCI approval of 16 mergers

Topics
CCI | Centre | mergers

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

CCI

The government is exploring legal options to break the logjam created by the lack of the three-member quorum at the Competition Commission of India that has delayed approvals of 16 merger deals, according to government sources.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CCI

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 14:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.