Govt extends 50% subsidy on fruits, vegetables handled through Kisan Rail

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has agreed to extend a subsidy of 50 per cent on transportation of notified fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail trains.
In order to operate the scheme, the MoFPI will initially provide Rs 10 crore, which will be deposited with South Central Railway. Once this corpus has been utilised, Indian Railways will provide a Utilisation Certificate to MoFPI, which will provide additional funds to the railways.
On August 8, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar flagged off the country’s first ‘Kisan Rail’ train from Deolali in Nashik to Danapur in Bihar.
With the current decision, the railways has asked its zones to extend a subsidy of 50 per cent on transportation of notified fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail trains - with immediate effect.
