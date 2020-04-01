Govt extends foreign trade policy, other export benefits for one year

-
ALSO READ
Govt to retain exports scheme till March after WTO asked for its scrapping
Exporters approach court over cess on export incentives, get interim relief
China Jan-Feb exports tumble, imports slow as coronavirus weighs heavily
Trade deficit narrows to $11.01 billion in October on lower oil imports
Decline in global merchandise trade volumes to continue for now: WTO
-
The commerce ministry said that in view of the “unprecedented current situation" arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has decided to continue relief under various export promotion schemes by granting extension of the existing policy by another one year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU