Govt extends implementation of tracking system for export of drugs

-
ALSO READ
CDSCO to get a new name; govt invites suggestions from stakeholders
State drug controllers get power to issue NOCs for drugs meant for export
Drug firms ask govt to raise ceiling prices of drugs under price control
Punjab's war on drugs: Amarinder says dope test on govt employees mandatory
Gujarat is at the number one spot for making quality drugs in India
-
The government has again extended the date for implementation of track and trace system for exports of drug formulations till July 1 next year. The decision is applicable for both non-SSI (small scale industry) and SSI-manufactured drugs.
“The date for implementation of track and trace system for export of drug formulations with respect to maintaining the parent-child relationship in packaging levels and its uploading on central portal has been extended up to July 1, 2019 for both SSI and non-SSI manufactured drugs,” the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notice.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU