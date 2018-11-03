JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt extends implementation of tracking system for export of drugs

he decision is applicable for both non-SSI (small scale industry) and SSI-manufactured drugs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

heroin, drugs
Representative image Photo: Shutterstock

The government has again extended the date for implementation of track and trace system for exports of drug formulations till July 1 next year. The decision is applicable for both non-SSI (small scale industry) and SSI-manufactured drugs.

“The date for implementation of track and trace system for export of drug formulations with respect to maintaining the parent-child relationship in packaging levels and its uploading on central portal has been extended up to July 1, 2019 for both SSI and non-SSI manufactured drugs,” the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notice.
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 00:57 IST

