Govt extends last date for GST sales return for March until April 23

The last date for filing summary sales return and payment of taxes for March is April 20, 2019

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government has extended the last date for filing summary sales return, GSTR-3B, for March month by three days until April 23.

"Due date for filing GSTR-3B for the tax period March 2019 has been extended to April 23, 2019," a ticker on GST portal ‘gst.gov.in' said.

The last date for filing summary sales return and payment of taxes for March is April 20, 2019.

AMRG & Associates' Partner Rajat Mohan said, “Glitches in GSTN is leading to frequent extensions in the filing of tax returns. Tax filers also need to improve the habit of filing at the last date, leading to burden on the servers resulting in the collapse of the same."
First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 19:15 IST

