Govt gave 8 mm free cooking gas connections in 2021-22: Ministry

-
ALSO READ
PMUY 2.0 nears 10 mn LPG connections target, 9.5 mn KYCs already in place
PM Modi to launch Ujjwala 2.0 on Aug 10, hand over LPG connections in UP
PSU oil companies yet to recover about Rs 4,000 cr from PMUY beneficiaries
Ujjwala 2.0 target saturated as connection requests top 10 million
Gati Shakti: Govt intends to power up economic recovery via infra building
-
The central government has disbursed 8.05 million deposit free cooking gas connections this financial year until December 1. These connections have been distributed under the second leg of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).
"The second phase of the scheme Ujjwala 2.0 has been launched by Prime Minister in the Mahoba District of Uttar Pradesh on August 10, 2021 on pan-India basis to provide additional 10 million LPG connections, along with free first refill and stove. This Ministry is monitoring the implementation of the scheme on a daily basis," a Petroleum Ministry statement said.
The oil ministry also said that framework for across the counter sale of non-subsidised LPG connections and portability of domestic LPG connections among oil marketing companies has been improved during the year 2021-22.
In addition to LPG, the Petroleum Ministry also oversaw reforms in fuel retailing. Ten companies were given authorization for marketing of petrol and diesel for bulk and retail business. This approval was given on December 16, 2021.
According to the Oil Ministry, 302.30 crore litre of ethanol has been procured by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) during Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2020-21, for blending purpose till November 30, 2021. This is under the ethanol blending programme.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU