Govt gave 8 mm free cooking gas connections in 2021-22: Ministry

The central government has disbursed 8.05 million deposit free connections this financial year until December 1. These connections have been distributed under the second leg of the (PMUY).

"The second phase of the scheme Ujjwala 2.0 has been launched by Prime Minister in the Mahoba District of Uttar Pradesh on August 10, 2021 on pan-India basis to provide additional 10 million LPG connections, along with free first refill and stove. This Ministry is monitoring the implementation of the scheme on a daily basis," a Petroleum Ministry statement said.

The oil ministry also said that framework for across the counter sale of non-subsidised LPG connections and portability of domestic LPG connections among oil marketing companies has been improved during the year 2021-22.

In addition to LPG, the Petroleum Ministry also oversaw reforms in fuel retailing. Ten companies were given authorization for marketing of petrol and diesel for bulk and retail business. This approval was given on December 16, 2021.

According to the Oil Ministry, 302.30 crore litre of ethanol has been procured by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) during Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2020-21, for blending purpose till November 30, 2021. This is under the ethanol blending programme.