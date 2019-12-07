Govt hopes to hit bull's eye on divestment, meet Rs 1.05-trn FY20 target

The government is confident of meeting the steep 2019-20 disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 trillion, even without the Air India sale this year.

Business Standard has learnt from a top government official that the Centre is open to the idea of Air India’s stake sale being completed in the next financial year. However, the disinvestment of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) will likely be completed before March 31, and it will form the bulk of the proceeds, the official said. “Because of the complexities involving the Air India privatisation proposal, including the debt ...