Govt imposes 25% safeguard duty on Chinese, Malaysian solar cells for 2 yrs

The Indian government has imposed a of 25 per cent on solar cells imported from PR and for the coming two years. Exempting all other exporting nations such as the US, UK and Taiwan, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in a gazette notification has recommended 25 per cent duty in the first year, 20 per cent for the first six months of the second year and 15 per cent for the balance six months.

The duty would lead to an escalation of 60-70 paisa in the solar power rates, which is currently hovering at Rs 2.5 per unit and above. “The final solar power tariff would now shoot above Rs 3 per unit,” said a solar power producer adding that in case of roof-top solar projects, the tariff would be more than Rs 4 per unit. This would render roof-top solar projects costly and unviable, he said.

Last year in June, (ISMA) filed an application with the government claiming that imported solar cells have flooded the market, causing injury to the domestic industry. The association urged for a safeguards duty for a level playing field.

The Directorate General of Safeguards Duty (DGS) in its preliminary report in January this year investigating had suggested a duty of 70 per cent on the imports coming from DGS was merged with other trade remedial bodies under the umbrella organisation DGTR in May.

DGTR held a hearing of all stakeholders in the matter including ISMA, Indian power project developers and their association, exporting countries — China, Taiwan, Europe, United States and their respective trade associations and government officials.

In its final recommendation, the DGTR observed that the position of domestic industry “further deteriorated on account of continued low price of import of PUC (solar cells & modules) which continued price injury to the domestic industry, thereby establishing the threat of injury as well.”

The DGTR took into consideration economic parameters such as market share and profitability, which sharply declined over the injury period 2014-2015 to 2017-2018 (Annualised) whereas market share of imports have increased during the same period.

The Indian solar manufacturing had asked for 95 per cent safeguards duty on imports. On the other side Indian project developers and more than a dozen importers from China, Taiwan, Canada etc said any safeguards duty would be detrimental to India’s solar target. In its application has estimated that with a duty of 20 Cents/watt, the increase in power tariffs would be Rs 0.7 per unit. The project developers however have calculated the increase to be around Rs 1-1.5 per unit.

The current installed capacity of Indian solar cell manufacturing is around 1386 MW and module is close to 2500 Mw, as per government estimates. Less than 20 per cent of manufacturing capacity is operational due to low demand. Of the total solar power generating capacity, more than 80 per cent is built on imported cells from China, 10 per cent from the US and balance domestic. India's current solar power installed capacity is 21,000 Mw.

