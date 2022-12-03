JUST IN
Govt issues guidelines for PLI scheme to boost domestic drone industry
Govt to tighten check on imports; set up task forces for telecom production
SRAM & MRAM to invest Rs 2 trillion in Odisha, set up semiconductor unit
Coal important for energy security, govt undertaking reforms: Pralhad Joshi
Next aircraft carrier might also be a small one, says Admiral Kumar
Don't hike repo rate by more than 25-35 bps: Assocham's advice to RBI
Yogi govt to boost real estate sector for achieving $1 trn economy goal
Bengaluru may see highest growth in office rent at 5-7% next year: Report
Govt allows sale of electoral bonds through 29 SBI branches from Dec 5-12
Centre 'modifies' 62 unsold coal mines to make them attractive for buyers
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt to tighten check on imports; set up task forces for telecom production
Business Standard

Govt issues guidelines for PLI scheme to boost domestic drone industry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued guidelines for the implementation of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to support the indigenous drone industry

Topics
PLI scheme | Drones | drone industry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A General Aeronautics drone on a test flight
Representative Image

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued guidelines for the implementation of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to support the indigenous drone industry.

These guidelines cover aspects like the definitions, qualification and eligibility application and online portal project management agency (PMA), empowered group of secretaries (EGoS) and competent authority.

To make India a global hub for research and development, testing, manufacturing, and operation of drones under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 were released to create a growth-oriented regulatory framework for drones.

To facilitate further growth, the government has approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Drones and Drone Components in India.

For the implementation of this scheme during 2022-23 to 2024-25, a corpus of Rs 120 crore has also been allocated.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PLI scheme

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 20:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.