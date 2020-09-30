Govt keeps borrowing programme unchanged, to borrow Rs 4.34 trn in H2FY21

In some relief for the bond market, the government has kept its full-year borrowing limit unchanged at Rs 12 trillion, as it believes that the pick-up in revenues will compensate for its expenditure even if it has to announce a stimulus package going forward.

The second half borrowing programme would be Rs 4.34 trillion, which is 36.16 per cent of the total borrowing planned by the centre. In the first half that ended in September, the government borrowed Rs 7.66 trillion at an average yield of 5.82 per cent. This included Rs 68,000 crore exercised during the past 18 auctions.

The temporary ways and means advances (WMA) for the government is also fixed at Rs 1.25 trillion, lower than Rs 2 trillion in the first half, but much higher than last year's second half’s Rs 35,000 crore.

“Based on our estimates of revenues, they are looking up, and looking at the expenditures and keeping some scope for some unforeseen items, and since we borrowed heavily in the first half of the year, we anticipate that the 12 trillion would be suffice us to carry out our activities still March 31,” said Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), during briefing on second half borrowing calendar.

Besides, the government kept some space for states as they would borrow majorly in the second half and also for private sectors. The calendar issued by the central bank showed states and union territories would be borrowing more than Rs 2 trillion in the October-December quarter. Last year in the third quarter, the states had borrowed Rs 1.70 trillion.

“The borrowing which we have done in the first half is more than what we did in the same period last year. However, there are unforeseen activities amid Covid-19, so for the second half, we planned our resources and expenditures accordingly, even if there are surprises for us, we will be able to take care of it, Bajaj said.

Giving the details of the plan, the DEA Secretary said that in H2, the borrowing will be similar as it was done in the first half. According to it, borrowing will happen in 16 weekly tranches starting from October. The first tranche will happen a week after at the rate of Rs 28,000 crore per week. The tenure will be the same previous half year which is 2, 5,10,30,40 and 60 years and also, the government will be doing floating rate bonds with a tenure of 13 years.

Explaining why the limit remained unchanged despite stress on the revenue side, Bajaj the situation has improved since the economy opened up again from June. Besides, the prioritisation of expenditure has been planned out to balance out rise in expenditure in one area against avoidance in some.

“Keeping all this in view, and anticipating what would happen in the coming half of the year, we have decided to continue with the same figure as our borrowing for the total year, he said.”

However, experts are not so sure that the government will be able to keep its commitment intact. Almost everyone in the bond market expects higher borrowing after January, when the last auction will be held as per the calendar.

“The unchanged borrowing calendar may turn out to be a case of postponing the inevitable, given the considerable fiscal stress that is building up amid the unrelenting pandemic. It is possible that the Government may prefer to exercise green shoe options as has been done in several recent auctions," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist of ICRA.

According to Harihar Krishnamurthy, head of treasury at First Rand Bank, since the borrowing will be completed by January, there is "always the fear that February and March could see some overflow of borrowings if needed.” In this context, if the RBI announces measures such as open market operations (OMO) purchases of bonds from the secondary markets, and keep rate cut possibilities alive, then the bond market will heave a sigh of relief. “Ideally if the new monetary policy committee (MPC) gets growth as primary mandate and monetization is kept as an alternative, then a sustainable rally in bonds will happen,” Krishnamurthy said.

“Stable borrowings would have only salutatory effect in the near term, market will continue to circumspect on higher borrowing in Q4. But the brighter aspect is now monetary policy to remain inflation vigilant and fiscal has turned benign. But these equations could reverse in the fourth quarter,” said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director at India Ratings and Research.