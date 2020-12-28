Govt lifts ban on onion export, permits trade of all varieties from Jan 1

-
The central government on Monday removed prohibition for the export of all varieties of onions with effect from January 1, 2021.
Earlier, the Centre had imposed a ban on the export of onions on September 14, 2020.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a release regarding the amendment in export policy of onions in which it said: "In exercise of powers conferred by section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, as amended, read with para 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-20, the central government hereby makes an amendment in the September 14 notification amending the export policy of onion.
The onions, including Bangalore Rose onions and Krishnapuram onions, have been allowed to be exported from January 1, 2021.
