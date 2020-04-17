Govt lifts curbs on exports of formulations made from Paracetamol

The Central government on Friday removed restrictions on exports of medicines made from amid the outbreak of Covid-19. The government on March 3 had put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including

However, restrictions on exports of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs or raw materials) will continue, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

To export a product, which is under restricted category, an exporter requires no-objection certificate or permission of a licence from the DGFT.

"...The formulations made from Paracetamol (including fixed-dose combinations)...are made free for export with immediate effect. However, Paracetamol APIs will remain restricted for export," it said.





India exported formulations made from Paracetamol worth $5.41 billion during April-January 2019-20. It was $5.8 billion in 2018-19.

According to Mumbai-based doctor Sachin Ramteke, Paracetamol is used commonly to treat body pain and fever.

"It is used as symptomatic treatment to control body temperature," he said.

The British government has hailed India-UK trade ties as the first consignment of 2,800,000 packets of paracetamol from India is set to be distributed across the country's supermarkets and retailers to stem the spread of the pandemic.



The shipment followed India's decision to lift export restrictions on essential drugs, but further discussions were required for the UK's urgent need for paracetamol.

"This will mean nearly 3 million more packets of paracetamol on British supermarket shelves," UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement on Tuesday.



Thank you @narendramodi and the Government of India for approving the export of paracetamol to the UK. Global cooperation is critical in the fight against #COVID19. UK and India have track record of working together as a #ForceforGood tackling global challenges. — Jan Thompson (@JanThompsonFCO) April 9, 2020

" is the largest threat we have all faced in decades, so it's imperative that we work together to continue global trade and keep supply chains open. I'd like to extend a big thank you to officials both in the UK and India who worked hard on this agreement and I look forward to working with India and other countries soon to ensure we beat Covid-19," she said.