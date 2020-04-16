- Covid-19 Factoid: US has more coronavirus cases than the next four combined
- India coronavirus dispatch: Role of financing in crisis control, recovery
- Zomato denies viral rumours its rider tested positive for Covid-19
- Tablighi leader booked to GMAT online exam: The latest on Covid-19 crisis
- Govt identifies 170 districts in India as hotspots, 207 potential hotspots
- Lockdown 2.0: Economy gets a look-in; some relief for farming, industry
- Migrant woes spill on Surat roads for second day; workers complain of food
- Coronavirus crisis: Karnataka links all ICUs onto a single platform
- Vinay Dubey: The man accused of driving migrant chaos in Mumbai's Bandra
- Govt identifies 170 Covid-19 hotspots, 207 potential red zones in country
Coronavirus LIVE: Global cases at 2,082,881; death toll more than 134,600
Coronavirus latest update: Confirmed covid-19 cases in India have reached 12,370, and deaths 422. Catch Coronavirus LIVE updates at Business Standard
Paramedical staff of a Jammu hospital wait their turn for Covid-19 tests to be conducted on them.
Coronavirus cases in India: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has soared to 12,370, and fatalities to 422, according to Worldometer. States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh continue to witness a spike in their number of confirmed corona-positive cases, while Kerala and Andhra Pradesh seem to have successfully flattened the curve. The Union health ministry has identified 170 districts as Covid-19 hotspots and 207 districts as potential hotspots.
In a relief to industry and people of India, the Union home ministry yesterday came out with guidelines detailing some relaxation during the second phase of the lockdown to revive economic activity. Come April 20, the government will allow agricultural activities, besides construction of roads and buildings, in the hinterland, which has so far been less affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Worldwide, more than 134,600 people have died from Covid-19 so far and the number of confirmed infections has reached 2,017,939, according to Worldometer data.
Coronavirus world update: The Covid-19 crisis is taking a heavy toll on the US, with 40 per cent of its closed cases being deaths. Its total number of confirmed cases (644,089) is more than the combined total of confirmed cases in Italy, Spain, France, and Germany – the next four most affected countries. New York alone has more 214,600 cases.
