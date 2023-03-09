JUST IN
Maharashtra govt cuts VAT on aviation jet fuel, gives carriers relief
Business Standard

Govt may miss FY23 revised divestment target, says Bank of Baroda

"Of this, Rs 1.7 trillion can come from public sector enterprises and Rs 1.8 trillion from public sector financial institutions," the report stated

Topics
Disinvestment | Bank of Baroda

Nuha Bubere & Ashli Varghese  |  New Delhi 

Govt likely to miss FY23 revised divestment target: Bank of Baroda

The Union government has garnered divestment proceeds of roughly Rs 31,107 crore so far this fiscal year (FY23) and is likely to miss the revised target of Rs 50,000 crore, Bank of Baroda said in an analyst note on Thursday.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 20:05 IST

