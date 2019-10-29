Govt likely to reject telcos' demand for 2-year spectrum fee moratorium

The finance ministry is likely to reject a telecom industry demand for a two-year moratorium on payment for spectrum bought in previous auctions, according to an official in the know. This would come as a double whammy for telcos reeling from severe financial stress.

Recently, in an unrelated development, the Supreme Court had upheld the government’s definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and directed telecom operators to pay up the pending licence fee and other charges that could add up to an estimated Rs 1.33 trillion. Last month, Vodafone Idea had sought relief from ...