Govt looks to put women's welfare at centre of its five-year vision

The Union government has decided to focus efforts on the betterment of women, sustainable development, and investment-led economic growth over the next five years. This emerged from meetings held on Saturday, where ministries presented sector-specific plans to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Beginning Friday, the two-day exercise saw 10 sector-specific ministry groupings showcase their plans for enabling development, and initiatives taken over the previous term to the PM and the Council of Ministers. Spurring the economy, currently in the throes of a slowdown, remains the prime focus ...