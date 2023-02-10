JUST IN
Rajasthan Budget: CM announces inflation relief package of Rs 19,000 crore
Aditya Birla Group commits Rs 25,000 cr investment across various biz in UP
FIIs turn net buyers; invest $840 million in Indian bonds in 2023 so far
Rehaul rules to improve financing Indian green projects: Fitch unit
Analysis: Shock of war hits world economy at the crossroads post-Covid
UP industrial development authority receives investments worth Rs 3 trn
Annual nuclear power generation stood at 35,333 mn units in 2021-22: Govt
2023 is for complete rollout of Digital Credit System: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Retail inflation likely rebounded from 12 months low to 5.9% in January
Top headlines: Adani stcks remain in MSCI indices, TikTok fires India staff
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Rajasthan Budget: CM announces inflation relief package of Rs 19,000 crore
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt made Rs 31,106 cr in FY23 through disinvestment, reports DIPAM

The sale of 3.5 per cent of its stake in the LIC through an IPO brought the govt Rs 20,516.12 crore as receipts

Topics
LIC IPO | Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC | GAIL

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

LIC IPO
The government is awaiting approvals from Sebi, and will soon start talking to anchor investors

The government has garnered Rs 31,106.64 crore from disinvestments in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) so far, official data showed. According to data released by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), disinvestment proceedings have added Rs 31,106.64 crore to government coffers in FY23 so far.

LIC made the largest contribution to these proceeds. The sale of 3.5 per cent of its stake in the LIC through an initial public offering (IPO) brought the government Rs 20,516.12 crore as receipts.

The disinvestment included stake sales in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), involving Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Life Insurance Corporation, Pradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The disinvestment also included the sale of shares of Axis Bank held by Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI). This brought the Centre Rs 3839 crore in proceeds.

The ONGC divestment involved the sale of 1.5 per cent of the centre's stake in the enterprise. The sale fetched the government Rs 3026.23 crore. The disinvestment was undertaken through Offer For Sale (OFS). Currently, the centre holds a 58.91 per cent stake in ONGC.

The IRCTC sale through OFS brought the exchequer Rs 2723.23 crore.

Notably, the government sold all its 19.55 per cent ownership in PPL. The sale brought the centre Rs 471.5 crore.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LIC IPO

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.