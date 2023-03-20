JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt may extend diesel, gasoline export curbs beyond March 31: Report

The extension of rules may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuels for re-exports to countries

Topics
Fuel | diesel | gasoline

Reuters 

Fuel pump, US, Pump prices

India plans to extend restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline after the current fiscal year ends this month to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The extension of rules may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuels for re-exports to countries including those in Europe that have stopped purchases of refined products from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, imposed a windfall tax on refined fuel exports last year and mandated that companies sell the equivalent of 50% of their gasoline exports and 30% of their diesel exports domestically in the current fiscal year to March 31.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 09:47 IST

