Govt may extend time limit for emergency credit line guarantee scheme

The government is considering to extend the time window for businesses to seek sovereign-guaranteed loans under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). The last date for sanctioning loans up to Rs 3 trillion was October 31 under the ECLGS, which was implemented from May 23.

However, data released by the finance ministry on Sunday showed that only Rs 1.63 trillion, about half of the targeted loan amount, was sanctioned till September 10. “We will take a call (on extending the deadline of the scheme). We will also issue a clarification on the time window ...