Govt may fall short of achieving airwave auction target, say experts

As the government buckles up to start the auction of airwaves, this tender bears some resemblance to the previous round of auctions in 2016. Like 2016, experts believe the government may fall short of garnering the targeted amount from the tender.

This is because the sector may not have enough players for participation and the ones that would be there may not have the desired appetite. “There are only three players and Vodafone Idea is not in a position to participate aggressively in the auctions while Bharti Airtel is in a comfortable position even without the auctions. Only ...