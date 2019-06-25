Govt may lower interest rate on small savings schemes for July-Sept quarter

The government may lower interest rates on small savings schemes for the July-September quarter, according to senior government sources. The cut may only be for some — and not all — small savings schemes, and could be as high as 30-50 basis points.

The last round of changes in small savings rates were for the January-March quarter. The rates for one-year, two-year, and three-year time deposits were aligned with each other. The rates for the April-June quarter remained unchanged. “Reducing the cost of capital to boost investment has been a stated aim of this ...