JUST IN
Govt may release green bond framework today; financing under 9 categories
CO2 emissions from buildings, construction sector hit new high: Report
Thermal plants have adequate coal stocks at 25.6 million tonnes, says govt
One-year work experience to be made mandatory for govt jobs in Goa: CM
Govt declares census, NPR database as critical information infrastructure
India, Russia vow to expand economic cooperation, including energy sector
Trade service officers to engage more in FTA negotiations, policy making
Sebi gets fewer complaints on average so far this year: SCORES data
Isro set for 1st runway landing experiment of reusable launch vehicle
India still a long way from cutting its dependence on coal-fired plants
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
CO2 emissions from buildings, construction sector hit new high: Report
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Govt may release green bond framework today; financing under 9 categories

Proceeds from green bond issuances will be deposited in the Consolidated Fund of India

Topics
Green bonds | Government bonds | Finance Ministry

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Green bonds
A Green Finance Working Committee (GWFC), chaired by the Chief Economic Advisor, will decide projects that are eligible

The central government will finance projects and initiatives in nine broad categories through its Rs 16,000 crore green bond offering this year and future issuances, Business Standard has learnt. The Finance Ministry’s Green Bond Framework is set to be put in public domain Wednesday evening.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Green bonds

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 12:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.