Govt moves SC against Bharti Airtel in Rs 923 cr GST refund case

The government has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order that allowed to claim goods and services tax refunds worth Rs 923 crore. In May. The high court had allowed the telecom major to seek refunds by rectifying filed between July and September 2017.

The case pertains to under-reporting of input tax credit in the GST summary return form, GSTR 3B, during those three months in 2017 due to absence of the purchase-related return form, GSTR 2A during the transition period.

The government has held that the Sunil Bharti-led company under-reported input tax credit, while the company argued that it paid excess tax on inputs based on estimates as GSTR-2A form was not operational during the given period, which allows for validation before uploading.





In the absence of such validation, chances of incorrect details being uploaded could not be eliminated.

The HC had held that, “Indisputably, if the statutorily prescribed returns, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 had been operationalised by the government, the petitioner would have known the correct input tax credit amount available to it in the relevant period, and could have discharged its liability through the tax credit.” It further said that as a consequence, the deficiency in reporting the eligible input tax credit in the months of July-September 2017 in the form GSTR-3B has resulted in excess payment of cash by the petitioner.”

Harpreet Singh, partner, KPMG, said that with the stakes as high as Rs 900 crore, it is no surprise that the Revenue authorities have challenged the order at Apex Court. “It would be interesting to see what stand the Apex Court would take as the High Court order had fully appreciated the facts and was well reasoned,” Singh said.

The central GST Act had provided for forms GSTR-1 (sales return), GSTR 2, (purchase return) and GSTR 3, which match sales and purchase details. With Forms 1 and 2 not operationalized, the government introduced form-2A in October 2018 to avail input tax credit and GSTR-3B to file summary returns.



In the absence of the GSTR-2A form during July-September 2017, contended that input tax credit details were submitted based on estimates and noticed underreporting in October 2018. That is when it sought to revise its returns. The telecom major tried to correct the anomaly based on government’s September 2017 circular, which allowed for reconciliation of any mismatch. However, in December 2017, government issued a fresh circular barring entities from making rectifications.