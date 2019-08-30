Govt moves to reform bank boards: The five new rules you should know

The government on Friday moved to reform the boards of public sector banks (PSBs), but fell short of giving up control over the top management appointments — considered as the key for efficient functioning of these banks.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a host of measures aimed at making more efficient. These included allowing banks' boards to appraise performance of the senior management – from the level of general manager to managing director.

Under the current practice, general managers are appraised by executive directors. The executive directors by the managing director. But there is no formal appraisal process of the MD.

At the end of every financial year, the managing director signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government. After a full year, the MoU points are scored, and based on the scores, the bonuses of the MD are released by the board of the bank. The government now proposes that the board can apprise the managing director directly. However, experts say it won’t be easy to appraise the general managers as the board won’t be knowledgeable enough to know all the functioning of the banks that the general managers handle.

“It will be the EDs and MDs who would end up appraising the GMs,” said a former chairman and managing director of a

The government also gave the freedom to banks to appoint chief general manager (CGM) if required. The concept of CGM is present in State Bank of India. As the government creates an additional four large PSBs, the need for CGMs would arise. In larger banks, there could be four executive directors, from two now, “for better functional focus and thrust to technology”.

However, experts say the measures really don’t make a huge difference to how the banks are run now.

“These are incremental changes, not radical,” said Ashvin Parekh, head of Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services, a management consultancy firm.

“Unless the mandate of appointing the top management is given to an independent institution, free of government influence, the appointees would always be beholden to the government and shy away from taking independent decisions,” said Parekh. “This shows that the government is still hesitant in giving up total control to the (BBB),” Parekh said.

Importantly, the finance minister said banks can recruit Chief Risk Officer (CRO) from market, “at market-linked compensation to attract best available talent.”

This, according to experts, could be a game changer if the officer is also given adequate powers to take calls on loan decisions too.