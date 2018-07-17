Govt mulls military training for 1 mn youth per year to instill discipline

A proposed government scheme, called the (N-YES), to impart "discipline" to 1 million young men and women every year through a was discussed at a meeting called by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in June, the Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The scheme is aimed at students fresh out of Class X and XII or those enrolled in college, the report said, adding that it involves providing them with certain incentives, including a fixed stipend for the duration of the training programme.

At the June meeting, reservations about N-YES were raised by some officers and another suggestion was floated -- strengthening the existing (NCC) -- unnamed sources told the national daily. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defence, Department of Youth Affairs, and Human Resource Development Ministry, added the report.

While no concrete details have emerged on when this scheme will be launched or whether it will even see the light of day, the national daily provided various details of what the scheme envisions.

What does the scheme aim to do?

1) The aim of the scheme is to instill in the enrolled youth values of nationalism, discipline, and self-esteem.

2) This, in turn, it is envisaged will make India a "Vishwaguru".

3) This will help achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'New India 2022'.

4) Apart from military training, the programme will teach the enrolled youth vocational and informational technology skills.

5) The youth will also be trained in disaster management.

6) Indian values will be instilled through yoga, ayurveda and ancient philosophy.

What are the specifics of the scheme?

1) It will be a 12-month military training programming.

2) If launched, will be made an "essential qualification" for finding employment in the defence sector, paramilitary forces and police.

3) A fixed stipend will be provided to the enrolled youth.

4) The programme is targeted at youth in rural areas and women.