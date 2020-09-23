Govt panel suggests cash fertiliser subsidy of Rs 5,000 per year per farmer

-
ALSO READ
Subsidy dues balloon amid record fertiliser sales during Covid lockdown
Maharashtra govt mulls Rs 5/litre direct subsidy transfer to milk farmers
A fifth of Indian farmers may not get seed, fertiliser supplies this kharif
Centre marginally hikes kharif MSP even as rising food subsidy weighs
Covid-19: Experts seek income support, cash transfer for those affected
-
The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), the Indian government’s advisor on minimum support price for major farm products, has for the first time recommended a cash fertiliser subsidy to farmers to the tune of Rs 5,000 per year. The panel has suggested that this should be done in two tranches of Rs 2,500 each — in the kharif and rabi seasons. If the government accepts this recommendation, the ongoing practice of transferring subsidy to fertiliser producing companies will be discontinued.
Currently, farmers receive urea as well as P&K fertilisers at subsidised prices in the market. The government improved the way of subsidy payment to fertiliser companies by changing the point of subsidy. They get the subsidy once fertilisers are sold to farmers through point of sale (PoS) machines with biometric authentication. Earlier, they used to receive subsidy on receipt of fertilisers at the district level.
“The Commission recommends that subsidy of about Rs 5,000 per year should be transferred to all farmers in two instalments of Rs 2,500 each at the beginning of kharif and rabi seasons,” the report said. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samaan Nidhi (PM-KISAN) transfers Rs 6,000 per year in three tranches, one each for one trimester (four months), to about 90 million registered farmers in the country. If the recommendation passes the test of the council of ministers, the Narendra Modi-led central government will transfer a total of Rs 11,000 to farmers and land tillers in the country — that will be closer to the universal basic income.
"There is a need to shift to DBT (direct benefits transfer) of fertiliser subsidy so that farmers can make choices about the use of different nutrients based on soil nutrient status,” the CACP said in its rabi price policy report for marketing year 2021-22.
"Fertilisers will be increasingly important to improve crop yields and as majority of Indian farmers are small and marginal, there is a need to continue subsidising fertilisers,” it said.
The calculation by CACP involves two parameters: Average subsidy of Rs 4,585 per hectare, and average farm size of 1.08 hectare.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU