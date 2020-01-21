Govt planning to launch National Mission on Edible Oil in the near future

At a time when the reliance on imported edible oil is on the rise in the country, India needs to relook at ways to improve its domestic availability. At present, two thirds of domestic demand is met with the imported oil which costs the exchequer over Rs 75,000 crore every year.

Experts have suggested activating the oilseed mission and creating an oilseed development fund while looking at possibility of allowing GM oilseeds into the country. So far government’s policies have been focused on restricting imports.

“Government is seriously concerned over stagnant oilseed production and the rising import of edible oils to the tune of 15.0 million tonnes per annum costing the exchequer over Rs 75,000 crore. To increase the production of oilseeds from the current level of 30 million tonnes to over 47 million tonnes by 2024-25, the government plans to launch the National Mission on Edible Oil in next three months,” said Atul Chaturvedi, President, the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA).

Sources in the industry believe that Union Budget 2020 may announce fund allocation for the mission.

According to data from SEA, India’s average oilseeds production in the last few years has been 28-30 million tonnes and production of edible oil is 7.5 to 8 million tonnes. Production and refining in India was also lower because of high imports. In the current year, crude palm oil prices have increased almost 50 per cent in last six months in the international market which has helped curtailing imports. Restrictions on import of refined edible oil are further expected to help curtail total import.

However, until India improves productivity and production of seeds, a reduction in import will be difficult. SEA's proposal for capping import at 15million tonnes now and gradually reducing it over the years will be possible only if ‘GM seeds are permitted in India,’ stated the association in a presentation.

Globally, many countries’ have allowed the use of GM oilseeds and oil made these is finding a way into India. Soyabean oil imported from Argentina and rapeseed oil from Canada also include oil made from GM seeds and hence allowing it for human consumption in the country is obvious choice. While the government does not allow the import of soybean and rapeseed oil, Indians still consume edible oil made from GM seeds.

Tax concessions for companies undertaking Oilseeds Extension Programme and promoting oil palm cultivation are other major recommendations.

Palm oil is a major edible oil at present and the total potential area for Oil Palm (OP) cultivation in India is 1.9 million hectare. Area under OP is about 300,000 hectare. Andhra Pradesh accounts for more than 55% of total coverage. The government should exempt the land identified suitable for oil palm from the Land Ceiling Act to speed up the expansion. If the total potential area is brought under OP, the domestic production of crude palm oil may touch around 6.7-7 million tonne from 285,000 tonne as of now, according to the SEA.