Govt plans to allocate more funds towards MGNREGA, increase wages

With the rural economy badly in a need of a consumption boost, the Centre is planning to allocate more funds towards the rural employment guarantee scheme in a bid to spur demand. Sources said the fund allocation towards the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the 2020-21 Budget could be in excess of Rs 70,000 crore, to ensure that wage labourers have money in their hands.

In 2019-20 Budget, the Centre had earmarked Rs 60,000 crore towards the scheme which was marginally lower than the allocation made in 2018-19. They also said of the many changes ...