Govt plans to launch a national centre for artificial intelligence

The Central government, in its quest to simplify governance, is planning to launch a national centre for artificial intelligence. The centre is expected to be operational by July and work has begun for a launch.

To be known as the National Artificial Intelligence Centre, the unit will be part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and will work in collaboration with other entities of the department such as the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), senior government officials said. According to ...