This techie delivers AI/ML-based solutions to boost yields of small farmers

It’s quite common for an engineer to start a technology venture in India, but to pick up agriculture as a sector for using such technological applications is a bit unusual.

In a country where farmers make the headlines only during elections or in distress situations like floods, drought or suicides, Krishna Kumar, a techie who worked with global major GE before taking the entrepreneurial plunge, is trying to revolutionise this primary sector of the economy using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and big data, amomg ...