Govt plans to privatise 6 more airports, invest revenue in remote areas

The Centre has decided to privatise six more airports – Bhubaneswar, Indore, Trichy, Amritsar, Raipur, and Varanasi – as early as January next year.

A draft cabinet note proposing to put up the airports for sale has been circulated and the Cabinet is likely to approve it by the first week of December. “The board of Airports Authority of India (AAI) has approved the proposal and sent it to the finance ministry. A draft cabinet note has been prepared, which will be put up for approval after the go-ahead from law ministry,” said an official aware of the ...