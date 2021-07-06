JUST IN
India's June services PMI at 41.2, the fastest drop in 11 months
Govt procures record 43.32 million tonnes wheat, paddy in 2021-22

The previous record in wheat procurement was 38.99 mt achieved in the 2020-21 season

Sanjeeb Mukherjee 

Farmers use a combined harvester in a wheat field. Photo: PTI

The Centre on Monday said it set a record in wheat procurement at 43.32 million tonnes (mt) so far in the current 2021-22 rabi marketing season.

In paddy procurement too, the government has procured a record 86.20 mt till July 4 of the 2020-21 kharif marketing season (October-September).The previous record in wheat procurement was 38.99 mt achieved in the 2020-21 season (April-March).

Food Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Atish Chandra said Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir recorded their best wheat procurement while a record 4.91 million farmers benefitted this year against 4.33 million last year.

“An all-time high amount of Rs 84,369.19 crore was transferred directly into farmers’ accounts across India,” Chandra said.

In a related development, the Centre said that the remaining four states of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and West Bengal would come under the One Nation One Ration Card scheme soon.

First Published: Tue, July 06 2021. 00:40 IST

