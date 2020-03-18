JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Economic impact of Coronavirus: Bad in Jan-March, worse in April-June
Business Standard

Govt, RBI may relax bad loan rules for sector hit by coronavirus: Report

The government is discussing increasing timeline by 30-60 days to classify a loan as a bad loan, the source said

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
Medics wearing protective suits interact with each other outside an isolation ward, set up in view of coronavirus pandemic in Kochi. PTI

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are considering giving relief to banks, aviation and other hospitality sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak by relaxing bad loan classification rules, a source familiar with the matter said.

The government is discussing increasing timeline by 30-60 days to classify a loan as a bad loan, the source said.

Currently, a debt not serviced for 90 days is classified as a bad loan.
First Published: Wed, March 18 2020. 15:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU