Govt receives dividend tranches from 5 companies, including SAIL, IRCTC

The government has received about Rs 604 crore, Rs 450 crore, and Rs 37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO, and IREL, respectively as dividend tranches, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.
In addition to this, the government has also received Rs 81 crore and Rs 31 crore from IRCTC and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Ltd respectively as dividend tranches, he said in a series of tweets.
DIPAM deals with all matters relating to management of Central government investments in equity including disinvestment of equity in Central Public Sector Undertakings.
The four major areas of its work relates to strategic disinvestment, minority stake sales, asset monetisation, and capital restructuring.
It also deals with all matters relating to sale of Central government equity through offer for sale or private placement or any other mode in the erstwhile Central Public Sector Undertakings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 17:05 IST
