JUST IN
Centre releases Rs 7,183 cr as revenue deficit grant to 14 states
India's Edelweiss AM says repo rate may hit 6.75% on inflation woes
Govt considering forming units to build expertise in Free Trade Agreements
Services PMI at 54.3 in Sep; slowest expansion in 6 months amid weak demand
Wheat arrivals in India at 12-year high during Aug-Sept across markets
WTO slashes global 2023 trade growth forecast to 1% as recession looms
Sugar exports up 57% to record 10.98 mn tonnes; cane arrears at Rs 6k cr
At Rs 3,513 crore, Madhya Pradesh bags most textile PLI investments
Industry-friendly moves keep Gujarat ahead in investor perceptions
India emerges as the world's largest producer, consumer of sugar: Govt
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Centre releases Rs 7,183 cr as revenue deficit grant to 14 states
Business Standard

Govt receives dividend tranches from 5 companies, including SAIL, IRCTC

The government has received about Rs 604 crore, Rs 450 crore, and Rs 37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO, and IREL, respectively as dividend tranches

Topics
dividend | SAIL | IRCTC

IANS  |  New Delhi 

IRCTC

The government has received about Rs 604 crore, Rs 450 crore, and Rs 37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO, and IREL, respectively as dividend tranches, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.

In addition to this, the government has also received Rs 81 crore and Rs 31 crore from IRCTC and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Ltd respectively as dividend tranches, he said in a series of tweets.

DIPAM deals with all matters relating to management of Central government investments in equity including disinvestment of equity in Central Public Sector Undertakings.

The four major areas of its work relates to strategic disinvestment, minority stake sales, asset monetisation, and capital restructuring.

It also deals with all matters relating to sale of Central government equity through offer for sale or private placement or any other mode in the erstwhile Central Public Sector Undertakings.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on dividend

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 17:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.