Fearing WTO backlash, govt puts on hold textile PLI export targets

The government has changed its strategy on its flagship scheme for manufacturing -- production linked incentives-- by pulling out any export-related projections, as it wants to avoid any backlash at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

As such, it did not spell out any export-related projections in PLI for textiles, approved by the Union Cabinet last week. Government officials told Business Standard that even as the scheme has been carefully designed, and is compliant with the global trade body’s norms, they are cautious as they don't want to be trapped in the WTO ...