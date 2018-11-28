Govt revises data for UPA regime, says GDP growth slower

JUST IN
'Set up business in 4 days': Equatorial Guinea beckons Indian investments
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh. Photo: ANI

The government Wednesday lowered the GDP growth rates for a majority of the previous 10 years of the UPA regime, saying the data has been recalibrated to reflect a more appropriate picture of the economy.

As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the economy in 2010-11 grew by 8.5 per cent and not 10.3 per cent estimated earlier.

The GDP growth rates for FY 2006-12 have been revised using new back series data, Chief Statistician Pravin Srivastava said at a press conference in Delhi.
