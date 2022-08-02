JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India's unemployment lowest in six months at 6.8% in July: CMIE data
Business Standard

Govt revises windfall tax levied on crude, diesel and ATF

Cess on crude oil has been increased from Rs 17,000 per ton to Rs 17,750 per ton

Topics
Crude Oil Price | ATF price

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

crude oil

Amid fall in global prices, Centre on Tuesday revised the windfall tax levied on crude, diesel and aviation turbine fuel.
.

Cess on crude oil has been increased from Rs 17,000 per ton to Rs 17,750 per ton. Excise duty on export of diesel has been reduced from Rs 11 per litre to Rs 5 perlitre. Excise duty on export of ATF has been reduced from Rs 4 per litre to nil. Excise duty on export of petrol continues to be nil.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 22:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.