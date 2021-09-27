Govt's current foreign trade policy likely to continue till March 31

The new foreign trade policy that the government was planning to unveil on October 1 is likely to be delayed yet again, people aware of the matter said. Officials said the commerce and industry ministry wants to continue with the existing foreign trade policy (FTP) for another six months and may take some more time till the government finalises a fresh support or any incentive-based scheme for exporters, which is crucial at a time when circumstances have changed since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The present policy came into force on April 1, 2015 and was valid for five years. However, a ...