Govt's Jan Aushadi programme to exceed 2021-22 targets, shows data

On February 28, the government announced that it would cel­eb­rate the fourth Jan Aushadi Diwas from March 1 to March 7. While the government repurposed the Jan Aushadi programme in September 2015 — the scheme has been operational since 2008 — this year would also mark the seventh year of the plan.

A Business Standard analysis shows that the government is well on the path to achieving its targets, even though the pace has slowed down in the last few months. The government was averaging 130 stores a month in the first six months of fiscal 2021-22, but over the ...